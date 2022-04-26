NORFOLK — Graveside services for Vincent L. Lewis Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Best Cemetery near Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16 honor guard.
A celebration of life will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Norfolk.
Vincent Lewis Sr. died April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1930-2021
Vince was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Doland, S.D., the son of Chester and Esther (Woodfork) Lewis. He graduated from Doland High in South Dakota and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed out of Jacksonville, Fla., on the Air Craft Carrier Wasp.
After his release from military duties, Vince and family moved to Iowa until 1966. They then made their home in Norfolk.