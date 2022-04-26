 Skip to main content
Vincent Lewis Sr.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Vincent L. Lewis Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Best Cemetery near Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16 honor guard.

A celebration of life will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Norfolk.

Vincent Lewis Sr. died April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1930-2021

Vince was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Doland, S.D., the son of Chester and Esther (Woodfork) Lewis. He graduated from Doland High in South Dakota and joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed out of Jacksonville, Fla., on the Air Craft Carrier Wasp.

After his release from military duties, Vince and family moved to Iowa until 1966. They then made their home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

