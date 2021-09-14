TILDEN — Services for Vince P. Melvin, 71, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Vince Melvin died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
EWING — Services for George Wright, 61, formerly of Ewing, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in Ewing. George Wright died after a lengthy battle with cancer.
SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Jean Mellor died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
MADISON — Services for Raymond D. “Crazy Ray” Maixner, 77, Madison, will be at a later date.
HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McRenyolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…
CLARKSON — Services for Delaine Lopour, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.