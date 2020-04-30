Victoria Robertson

NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, 56, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1963-2020
Victoria Kay “Vicki” Robertson, daughter of Earl Porter and Virginia Delancy, was born Dec. 31, 1963, at Fremont. She graduated from Wahiawa High School in Hawaii in 1983.
On Sept. 5, 1992, Vicki was married to Ronald Robertson at Fremont. They were blessed with two children, Shauna and Eric.
Vicki was a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of Fremont Rural Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved ancient Egyptian history, older cartoons, crafting and needlepoint.
Vicki is survived by her spouse, Ronald of Norfolk; her children, Shauna and Eric, both of Norfolk; her mother, Virginia Porter of Fremont; her sisters, Connie Wright and Kimberly Kirby; a brother, James Porter; her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ruppert; and her pet cat, Princess.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Shaun Patrick; her father, Earl Porter; two brothers in infancy; and a father-in-law, Clifford Sterling Robertson.
