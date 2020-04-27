NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria Robertson, 56, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
O’NEILL — Private graveside services for Larry D. Fernau, 86, of O’Neill will be held at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with military honors conducted by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post #93.
SPENCER — Private family graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, of Lynch will be held. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
OGALLALA— David Joseph Gould, precious baby boy of Zach and Valerie Gould of Hyannis, was stillborn at 38 weeks on April 14, 2020, at Ogallala Community Hospital. He was dearly loved by his parents, sister Esther, 4, and brother Sam, 2½. A family graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21,…
VERDIGRE — Private graveside services for James Farnik, 82, of Creighton were held at Jelen Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
GRETNA — A celebration of life for Lanny N. Fauss, 76, of Gretna will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …
LYNCH — Private graveside services for Dorothy Thomson, 80, Lynch, will be conducted. Memorial services will be at a later date.
