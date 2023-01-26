Victoria McManaman

PLAINVIEW — A celebration of life for Victoria “Vicki” McManaman, 66, Plainview, will be at a later date.
Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1956-2023
Victoria “Vicki-Vic” McManaman passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Plainview.
Vic had worked many places, including Ski Hi Drive Inn, which was owned by her parents at that time. She worked at Fats Lounge and hauled mail over 35 years until her retirement.
She is survived by Mike McManaman, her spouse of 29 years; her two cats, Sammy and River; a son, Ron Evans and Michelle Wragge; and granddaughter Bristol Evans of Plainview. Siblings include Todd (Jeri) Bessmer of Battle Creek, Mary (Russ) Johnson, Tonda (Jim) Aschoff of Plainview and Darci Sparr and Dan Deuel of Tilden, along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ron and Cathy Bessmer, and Mike’s parents, Joe and Mary Jo McManaman.