BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

Victoria Ashker died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2023

Victoria Jean (Zimmerman) Ashker, daughter of Francis “Fiki” and Irene Zimmerman, was born July 10, 1945, at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. Victoria attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1963. She graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1967 with a major in biology and minors in chemistry and business administration.

Victoria completed her medical internship at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, Colo. She was certified by the Board of Registry of Medical Technologists in 1969.

She was a medical technologist for 25 years. Then she started a second career in business as the president and CEO of Battle Creek Mutual Insurance Co. and was also president of Zimmerman Insurance Agency. She retired in 2012. She was currently serving on the board of directors for Battle Creek Mutual Insurance Co.

Victoria lived in several places throughout her lifetime, including Burlington, Vt., Denver, Portland, Ore., Pierce, Wayne and Battle Creek.

She was very involved in her community.

Victoria served on the Battle Creek City Council from 1992 to 2004, was a volunteer EMT for Battle Creek Fire and Rescue from 2000 to 2011, served on the library board and foundation from 2014 to 2022 and served on the Community Pride Care Center Board.

Victoria is survived by her children, Rory (SueAnn) Ashker of Stanton, Morgan (Jason) Mann of Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and Kimberlee (Adam) Fisher of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Merrick, Marcus and Michael Mann, Gweneth and Cameron Fisher, BrookLynn (Brett) Hamblin, Rory Michael, Katelyn and Jesse Ashker; two great-grandchildren, Marley and Brielle; siblings Sharon Swanson of LaPorte, Ind., Jane (Loren) Brandstetter of Battle Creek and Bruce (Connie) Zimmerman of Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irene Zimmerman; brother Charlie Zimmerman; sister-in-law Diane Zimmerman; and brother-in-law Bob Swanson.

Donations can be given to Battle Creek Library Foundation or Battle Creek School Foundation in Victoria Ashker’s honor.

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Victoria J. Ashker, 77, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

