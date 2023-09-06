COLUMBUS — Victor “Vic” Brandl died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Foltz-Zuerlein Post 80 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church.
McKown Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
1924-2023
Victor Brandl was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Cornlea to Frank and Mary (Frauendorfer) Brandl. He attended Cornlea Grade School and then Humphrey High School. Vic entered the U.S. Navy on June 6, 1944, where he commanded a Higgins Boat for troop landings.
Vic returned to the Humphrey area. He was united in marriage to Eileen Schnitzler on Oct. 25, 1944, in Cornlea.
Vic was a lifetime farmer, builder, mechanic and electrician. He was an avid card player and dearly loved his family and grandchildren.
Vic was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was a member of the VFW for over 70 years. For 53 years, he served as the chaplain, where he was responsible for presenting the U.S. flag to the next of kin at service members funerals.
Vic is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Jim) Kuchar of Norfolk; a son, Ronald (Judi) Brandl of Humphrey; a daughter-in-law, Laura Brandl of Humphrey; 19 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Merle Brandl of Norfolk; and two sisters, Janie Werner of Minnesota and Darlene Becker of Enola.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Eileen Brandl; parents Frank and Mary Brandl; son Melvin Brandl; grandson Brian Kuchar; sisters Viola Wieser and Leona Zuerlein; and brothers Ervin and Lawrence Brandl.
