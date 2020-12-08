Vicky Thomas

Memorial services for Vicky L. (Raile) Thomas, 72, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Bill Merritt Memorial Chapel in Bethany, Okla.
She died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
1948-2020
Vicky Lynn (Raile) Thomas was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Madison to David and Dee Raile.
After moving to Oklahoma City, she ran a daycare center out of her home, where she touched numerous families over the years. She was an avid Oklahoma City Thunder fan and was especially enamored with Russell Westbrook.
It was not uncommon to hear Ozzy Osbourne blasting through the windows on a Saturday morning while she cleaned the house.
Vicky is survived by a sister, Jeanne Nelson of Nebraska; a daughter, Rebecca Knippenberg-Combs; her sons, Darrel and Derek of Tulsa; a son, Elias Knippenberg and his spouse, Danielle, and their daughters, Destiny, and her spouse, Ryan Marshall, and their daughter, Luna, and Nicole Knippenberg of Oklahoma City; a daughter, Teressa Hughes and her spouse, Johnathan, and their children, Tyler Knippenberg, Brandon Boise, Kendall Boise, Nate Hughes, Jace Hughes of Bethany; a son, William Thomas II and his spouse, Lynsey, and their children, Katelynn, Karter, Koleton, Karson of Bethany; and a daughter, Hope Ann Thomas of Ponca City, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings David “Al” Raile, Kenny Raile, Donald Raile, Jimmy Raile, Kathryn French and Beverly Raile.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to The Grande formally Grace Living Center for their wonderful care of Vicky the last several years.
Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page starting at 1:55 p.m. @billmerrittfuneral.
In lieu of flowers, funeral expense donations are greatly appreciated.