 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

In other news

Duane Wolske

Duane Wolske

TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion…

Marilyn True

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Gurney Lorenz

Gurney Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph city cemetery.

Jean Schmidt

Jean Schmidt

DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.

Lisa Schultz

Lisa Schultz

NORFOLK — Services for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.

Gladys Wieseler

Gladys Wieseler

ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Marietta Kay Crosier

Marietta Kay Crosier

OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Christopher Wentling

Christopher Wentling

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Scott Wentling on May 24, 2023, in Madison, S.D., due to complications from a stroke.

Audrey Weigel

Audrey Weigel

NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara