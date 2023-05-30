Vicky Thies

WAYNE — Vicky L. Thies, 74, rural Winside, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her farm home. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion…
BLOOMFIELD — Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.
RANDOLPH — Services for Gurney D. Lorenz, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph city cemetery.
DILLER — Services for Jean M. (Tomasiewicz) Schmidt, 62, formerly of Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller. The Rev. Marc Liscom will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.
ST. HELENA — Gladys M. Wieseler, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
OAKDALE — Services for Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Scott Wentling on May 24, 2023, in Madison, S.D., due to complications from a stroke.
NORFOLK — Audrey A. (Ehrenberg) Weigel, 91, Norfolk, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.