NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh are handling the arrangements.
Vicky Paul died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home in Neligh.
1959-2021
Vicky Lynn Paul was born on June 7, 1959, at Neligh to Donald and Elsie (Lynn) Velder. She grew up in Neligh, and where she attended school at Neligh-Oakdale High School. Vicky moved to Wayne for a short while.
On Sept. 30, 1988, she was united in marriage to John Paul. They made their home in Neligh. She enjoyed putting together Thomas Kinkade puzzles, crosswords, solitaire, reading and sitting on her porch drinking coffee.
She also enjoyed watching her Alabama football. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Neligh.
She is survived by her spouse, John Paul of Neligh; sons Jonathon Velder of Lincoln and Will Paul of Norfolk; sisters Becky (Jr) Clayborn of Fulton, Mo., and Cheryl (Richard) Henery of Neligh; a brother, Donnie (Nisha) Velder of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and father-in-law.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.