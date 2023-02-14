 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Locations near and north of a line from Seward to
Wahoo to Blair to Woodbine.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Vickie Rodekohr

NORFOLK — Services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vickie Rodekohr died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Margaret Arens

CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Danny Dawson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Dennis Carlson

WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.

Norbert Widhalm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted in the church parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.…

Carole Kimmel

NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.

Aron Spray

MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Larry Halstead

LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

