Vickie Rodekohr

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Vickie L. Rodekohr, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Private burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1960-2023
She peacefully passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
Vickie Lynn was born on March 31, 1960, to Amos and Laverne (Lauritsen) Schulzkump in Oakland.
Vickie married Brian Munderloh. The couple later divorced. From this union, they had three children: Stephen Andrew Munderloh, his children, Carl and Ashley, and Carl’s daughter Elizabeth; Jeremy Brian (spouse Michelle) Munderloh and their daughter, Allison; and Lucas Christian Munderloh and his daughter, Isabella.
Vickie later married David R. Rodekohr. Through this union, they had two children, Dustin David Rodekohr and Skyler Amos John Rodekohr.
Vickie worked as a preschool teacher, daycare provider and at Walmart throughout her life until her health prevented her from doing so.
Vickie is survived by her spouse, David; five sons; siblings, Connie (spouse Gregg) Morgan, Dale (spouse Deborah) Schulzkump, Gary “Chip” (spouse Jean) Schulzkump, Doug (spouse Joleen) Schulzkump, and Curt (spouse Jeni) Schulzkump; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.