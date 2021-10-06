You have permission to edit this article.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Vickie Green died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Vickie Lynn (Anderson) Green was born on Aug. 3, 1963, to Delmar and Sue (Gibbs) Anderson in Blair. Vickie was raised in Craig and graduated from Oakland-Craig High School in 1981.

On Jan. 19, 1985, Laurence “Larry” Arthur Green and Vickie Lynn Anderson were united in marriage at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. They had three daughters: Jennifer Ann, Heather Lynn and Hailey Marie.

Vickie resided in Tilden with her significant other, CJ Rudnick, for the last 10 years. They made a life she loved on the ranch, raising steers and playing with grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father Delmar Anderson; spouse Laurence “Larry” Green; daughter Hailey Green; and son-in-law Brett Eggers.

She is survived by her mother, Sue Anderson; brothers Delwin (Ann) Anderson and Darryl (Joy) Anderson; a sister, Denise (John) Marr; significant other, CJ Rudnick; daughter Heather (Ed) Hansen; stepsons, Colt (Sidney) Rudnick and Dakota (Kelsey) Rudnick; stepdaughter Jennifer Green; grandchildren Degan and Gannon Hansen, Lane and Cruize Rudnick, Ava and Cohen Rudnick, Kierstan, Ashlyn and Micah Green; and the good ole’ Bait dog.

