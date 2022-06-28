NORFOLK — Services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicki VonMinden died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
HARTINGTON — Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
NORFOLK — Services for Jack Micheels, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jack Micheels died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Joann Schaefer died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Thomas Skrivan, 85, Bloomfield, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield. Per his wishes, no services will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.