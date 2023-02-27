NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Vicki Saunders died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
1947-2023
Vicki was born Jan. 17, 1947, to Jack and Vesta Overgard. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1964 and graduated from Jenny Edmundson School of Nursing in 1968.
On Jan. 15, 1980, she married Robert Saunders in Council Bluffs and moved to Norfolk in 1984. Vicki had a long career in healthcare, working at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services and the Norfolk Regional Center. Vicki proudly served on the Norfolk City Council for 12 years.
She is survived by her son, Stuart (Erin) Saunders of Lincoln; stepdaughter Lori (Steve) Halsey of Blair; stepson Robert (Kelley) Saunders of Council Bluffs; and her sister, Jessica Overgard of Council Bluffs; and a number of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Robert Saunders; sister Bobbie Brockman; and granddaughter Brenda Halsey.
