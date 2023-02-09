NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.
Vicki Saunders died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
A celebration of life for Wendy S. (Moore) Kuskie, 68, Lakewood, Colo., will be on Sunday, April 23, at her home in Lakewood.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Brian N. Nelson, 67, of Lincoln, formerly of Carroll, will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of arrangements.
SPENCER — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Halstead died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.
BRISTOW — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, of Bristow will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bristow Community Hall. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Paddock Union Cemetery in rural O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.