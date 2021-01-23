Vicki Heelan

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki B. Heelan, 82, Fort Myers, Fla., will be celebrated in Norfolk in June 2021 around her birthday. She died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home in Fort Myers. More details will appear in June. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
———
Vicki was born June 28, 1938, in North Platte, to Lawnie and Madge Beed.
In 1956, Vicki married the great love of her life, WJ “Jim” Heelan. They lived in California, Louisiana, Kansas, Nebraska and Florida. They were happily married for 32 years until Jim’s passing in 1989. From this marriage came four children: Tom, Bill, Lawnie and Holly.
Vicki was an extraordinary lady, mom, friend and neighbor. She fought fiercely and passionately for causes she believed in and loved an underdog. Her wit and knowledge was exceptional. A first-rate horseman, she was a cowgirl at heart. Her gender did not prevent her father from teaching her anything and everything. As a result, she was a skilled marksman and could back a horse trail with more skill and finesse than most men. She was a room mom numerous times, including for classes her kids did not attend. Her life was quite remarkable. As an avid golfer she was the Club Champion and a proud member of the hole in one club. She read more books than all four of her children combined. Vicki had a terrific sense of humor and unparalleled intellect. She returned to college while her kids were younger and graduated from Wayne State College, Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in library. Her accomplishments were many.
A private woman by nature, she never made a great show of her faith. It was evident in the way she treated everyone. She especially enjoyed images of Jesus, which show him laughing.
When she loved someone or something, you knew it. Especially true of her four grandchildren: Hannah and Rebecca Heelan and Cole and Grace McCormick.
Whether you knew her as Vic, Vicki, VicHoney, Aunt Vic, mom, or grandma she will be missed. She lived a wonderful life.
Vicki is survived by her four children, their spouses, four grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, a few cousins and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings.
While it is certainly possible that she just couldn’t stand to watch Jeopardy without Alex Trebeck, we feel it is more likely that she could not stand another day without her beloved Jim. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.