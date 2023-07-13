BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Vicki Braunsroth, 62, Tabor, S.D., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Richard Bloomquist will officiate.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1960-2023
Vicki passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by loved ones 24/7. In only a few short weeks, Vicki was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple myeloma further complicated by pneumonia.
Vicki Lynn Chamberlin was born on Sept. 6, 1960, to Thomas and Norma Chamberlin in Georgia, where Tom was serving our country in the Air Force. The family was reassigned to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where her sister was born. The Chamberlins later moved to Norfolk, where Vicki grew up. After graduation, she attended community college in Norfolk, where she studied accounting and became interested in photography.
Vicki started her own family in Norfolk when she married Linsey’s father, Greg Blamble. In Norfolk, Vicki worked in the hospitality industry.
The family grew exponentially when she married Craig Braunsroth and settled in Bloomfield. Living on the farm in Bloomfield, the family raised a variety of livestock over the years. Vicki also became a certified EMT while living in Bloomfield.
Vicki later relocated to South Dakota with Michael and extended her professional portfolio to include business management. She was well known as the go-to person for PacknShip and Klimisch Law.
In addition to raising beautiful children and grandchildren and working, Vicki enjoyed camping, gardening, plants, supporting various sports and endeavors of her grandkids, and hanging out and laughing with friends locally. She had incredible sense of humor, could make you laugh and could tell you off like nobody’s business. And she would be the first person to lend a hand to someone in need.
She is survived by her significant other, Michael; sister Kelly Espensen of Tucson, Ariz.; her beautiful daughters, Linsey Blamble (Jeremy Venoy) of Tucson, Jessica Braunsroth (Ben Pedersen) and Mikaela O’Brien (Quinn) of Bloomfield, Chelsea Braunsroth-Sealey of Yankton; and 17 awesome grandchildren with another one on the way. Her extended family includes Michelle (Lance) of Lincoln, Steph (Jim) of Pierce, Chris (Jen) and Chad (Emilee) of Colorado, Jen (Steve) of Texas, and 13 stepgrandchildren.
Vicki Braunsroth was a wonderful spouse, partner, mother, nana, sister, loyal friend and a very special human to so many of us. She will be forever remembered, loved and honored by those she leaves behind, and welcomed by those she is reunited with. Vicki will be missed far more than words can say.
Visit www.angelink.com to help offset hospital and final expenses.