Vicki Bolduan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki L. Bolduan, 63, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
She died Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Vicki was born Nov. 29, 1956, to Donald and Barbara (Hanson) Bolduan in Austin, Minn. She graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara Bolduan; her siblings, Dennis (Mickie) Bolduan of Norfolk, Deb (Kurt) Rewinkel of Wakefield, Shelley (Mark Rogers) Bolduan of Omaha, Stacey (Roy) Watson of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bolduan.
