Verny Krieger

BASSETT — Services for Verny Krieger, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

He died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bassett Long Term Care in Bassett.

Gilbert Splittgerber

PLAINVIEW — Services for Gilbert P. Splittgerber, 92, Plainview, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.

Jeanette Weatherholt

STANTON — Services for Jeanette Weatherholt, 82, Stanton, are pending Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Clifford Harris

AINSWORTH — Services for Clifford T. Harris, 65, were Friday, April 23, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. The Rev. Mike Moreno officiated and burial was in the East Park Cemetery in Ainsworth. Military honors were conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Irene Moody

NIOBRARA — Services for Irene Moody, 97, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Donna Neisius

PILGER — Private graveside services for Donna M. Neisius, 82, Pilger, will be Friday, April 30, at the Pilger Cemetery.

Evelyn Shannon

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Shannon, 103, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

Leonard Frodyma

Leonard R. Frodyma, 83, formerly of Osmond, was born in Omaha on Nov. 16, 1937, to Leonard Frank and Genevieve (Shemek) Frodyma. Upon his father’s passing in 1947, Leonard, his sister Judy, and Gen moved to Fullerton, where Gen married Edmund Lesiak. Leonard grew up in Fullerton, working at …

Virgil Halsey

NORFOLK — Virgil Halsey of Norfolk passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norfolk. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Home for Funerals.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

