AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the time of the funeral at the church.
Vernon Wood Jr. died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Memorials may be made to Pheasants Forever Youth Mentor Hunt. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of arrangements.