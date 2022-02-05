HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon Sudbeck, 94, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Vernon Sudbeck died on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
OMAHA — Services for Nicholas K. Johnson, 83, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” Sherry, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Robert Sherry died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.
O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…
STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…
NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…
WAYNE — Memorial visitation for Bryan “Dink” Denklau, 64, Wayne, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
