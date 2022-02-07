HARTINGTON — Services for Vernon H. Sudbeck, 94, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. Owen Korte and Joseph Miksch will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 6 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Monday at the church an hour prior to services.
Vernon Sudbeck died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1927-2022
Vernon Herman was born on Aug. 13, 1927, to Herman and Johanna (Fuchs) Sudbeck in Bow Valley. He attended grade school in Bow Valley and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1946. He had a love for flying since a child. During his senior year, he would skip school to start taking flying lessons in Yankton.
After graduating, his first job was working for Hank Becker as a hired hand. The next year he worked for Mac and Julie Becker in the Devil’s Nest area, where they owned 3,000 acres. The Beckers purchased a TD14 Caterpillar, which also included a 140 Cessna airplane with the deal. They paid for his pilot’s license and sent him on business trips buying big farm equipment which was pulled by the TD14 caterpillar. They welded two 4-row planters together and also 315 T John Deere disks. His trips ranged from Parrington, Texas, to Fargo, N.D.
On Aug. 17, 1948, he married Bonnie Jaeger in Bow Valley. He continued to work for the Beckers in Devil’s Nest, and this would be the location of their first home.
In 1952, they purchased a farm west of Hartington near Pleasant Valley. Vernon retired in 1993. During his retirement, he refinished six airplanes, which consisted of Taylor Crafts, Piper Pacers, J-3 Cup and Stinson. In 2007, he and Bonnie moved into Hartington. They raised four children: Karen, David, Diane and Brenda.
Vernon is survived by his daughter, Karen (Ed) Scdoris of Hartington; son David Sudbeck of Charleston, W.V.; and sisters-in-law Darlene Jaeger of Sioux City and Alice Klug of Hartington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Bonnie on July 3, 2010, at the age of 80 years; two daughters, Diane Sudbeck and Brenda Bottolfson; three grandchildren, Joshua Bottolfson and Jeff and Julie Vandermark; brother LaJoy and spouse Ellie Sudbeck; and two brothers-in-law, William Jaeger and Ralph Jaeger.
Pallbearers will be Vernon’s great-nieces and -nephews: Jordan Wheeler, Miranda Augustine, Mariah Augustine, Dustin Lammers, Nicholas Lammers and Heather Nelson.