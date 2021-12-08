You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Vernon C. Seevers, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Community Bible Church, 401 E. Park Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Vernon Seevers died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Homestead of Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2021

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Vernon Carl Seevers was born Aug. 18, 1930, on a farm near Breslau in northeastern Nebraska. He was the sixth of seven children born to Henry and Bertha (Steffen) Seevers. The family moved often, partly because of hardships caused by the Great Depression. They lived in Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Washington, but eventually settled in Madison and Norfolk.

Vernon attended Lutheran schools through eighth grade, and then Madison High School, where he excelled in academics and sports until his graduation in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an automotive mechanic stateside during the Korean War until his discharge in 1952.

Vernon was the first in his family to graduate from college. He enrolled at Norfolk Junior College under the new G.I. Bill for Korean veterans and earned an associate of arts degree in agriculture in 1954. That same year he married Marlene E. Neidig of Madison and enrolled at the University of Nebraska, where he would receive a bachelor of science in agriculture in 1956.

After graduation, Vernon began working as a soil scientist for the U.S. Government Soil Conservation Service. During his 34-year career, he completed soil surveys for Gage, Polk, York, Holt, Garfield, Loup, Blaine, and Cherry counties in Nebraska, and retired in 1989. He and Marlene lived in York and O’Neill, where they raised their four children, and finally in Norfolk.

Vernon was an avid gardener, a state champion woodcarver and donated 20 gallons of blood during Red Cross blood drives. Always a faithful churchgoer, Vernon placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his savior in 1973 and sought to walk with the Lord the rest of his life.

Vernon passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Homestead of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

He is survived by his spouse, Marlene of Norfolk; son Marlin (Lori) of Norfolk; daughter Lennae Seevers of Omaha; son Boyd (Karen) of Spring Lake Park, Minn.; and son Drew of Henderson, Nev.; grandchildren: Kent (Jenny) and Eric (Pae) Seevers; Joshua, Jonathan (Emily) and Rebecca Seevers, and Rachel (Will) Ricci; and Deborah (Robert) Prines; great-grandchildren: Isla and Ada Seevers, Declan and Ethan Ricci, Aurora Seevers and Romeo and Josue Prines.

Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

