NORFOLK — Services for Vernon C. Seevers, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Community Bible Church, 401 E. Park Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Vernon Seevers died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Homestead in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.