LINDSAY — Services for Vernon Schaecher, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service, also at the church.
Vernon Schaecher died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home in Lindsay.
Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2022
Vernon “Kernal” Leander Schaecher was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Lindsay to Frank and Clara (Pfeifer) Schaecher. He attended Holy Family Catholic grade school and worked with his father at Lindsay Oil Co. until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 15, 1951.
Vern served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant medic for the 9th Infantry Regiment until being wounded on Aug. 14, 1952. While in the service, he was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor medal along with a Purple Heart for his heroism. After his honorable discharge on Feb. 6, 1953, he returned to Lindsay. Later he and his brother, Don, purchased Lindsay Oil Co. from their father.
Vern was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joan Louise Wirges, on Sept. 6, 1955, in Petersburg. Along with being an owner of Lindsay Oil Co., Vern also served as a mail carrier for 15 years. He also volunteered on the Lindsay Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 37 years.
Vern enjoyed working with the community as a Boy Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus, a hunter safety instructor for 32 years and plant project volunteer.
Vern enjoyed his time hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, brother and leader to many.
Vern is survived by his spouse, Joan Schaecher of Lindsay; sons Dale (Ann) Schaecher of Lindsay, Mike (Denise) Schaecher of Centennial, Colo, and Todd (Lisa) Schaecher of Monroe; daughter Tammy Schaecher of Lindsay; and son Dean (Susie) Schaecher of Lindsay; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John “Jack” (Marie) Schaecher of Littleton, Colo., and Gerald “Jerry” (Judy) Schaecher of Grand Island; a sister, Mary “Toodie” (Dwayne) Johnson of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Schaecher; brothers Don and James Schaecher; and a sister, Germaine Wieser.
Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.
