 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon Schaecher

Vernon Schaecher

LINDSAY — Services for Vernon Schaecher, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service, also at the church.

Vernon Schaecher died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home in Lindsay.

Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1929-2022

Vernon “Kernal” Leander Schaecher was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Lindsay to Frank and Clara (Pfeifer) Schaecher. He attended Holy Family Catholic grade school and worked with his father at Lindsay Oil Co. until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 15, 1951.

Vern served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant medic for the 9th Infantry Regiment until being wounded on Aug. 14, 1952. While in the service, he was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor medal along with a Purple Heart for his heroism. After his honorable discharge on Feb. 6, 1953, he returned to Lindsay. Later he and his brother, Don, purchased Lindsay Oil Co. from their father.

Vern was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joan Louise Wirges, on Sept. 6, 1955, in Petersburg. Along with being an owner of Lindsay Oil Co., Vern also served as a mail carrier for 15 years. He also volunteered on the Lindsay Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 37 years.

Vern enjoyed working with the community as a Boy Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus, a hunter safety instructor for 32 years and plant project volunteer.

Vern enjoyed his time hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, brother and leader to many.

Vern is survived by his spouse, Joan Schaecher of Lindsay; sons Dale (Ann) Schaecher of Lindsay, Mike (Denise) Schaecher of Centennial, Colo, and Todd (Lisa) Schaecher of Monroe; daughter Tammy Schaecher of Lindsay; and son Dean (Susie) Schaecher of Lindsay; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John “Jack” (Marie) Schaecher of Littleton, Colo., and Gerald “Jerry” (Judy) Schaecher of Grand Island; a sister, Mary “Toodie” (Dwayne) Johnson of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Schaecher; brothers Don and James Schaecher; and a sister, Germaine Wieser.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

Tags

In other news

Lavone Bentz

Lavone Bentz

SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Janice Brader

Janice Brader

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Elizabeth Kirby

Elizabeth Kirby

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elizabeth Kirby died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Verdel Myers

Verdel Myers

INMAN — Services for Verdel M. Myers, 75, of Inman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Private family burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military honors provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

STANTON — Services for Jerry Caldwell, 56, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerry Caldwell died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after battling cancer.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Cathy Arehart

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Larry Klug

Larry Klug

Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara