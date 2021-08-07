Vernon Reed

OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Osmond United Methodist Church. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Visitation for the public, with the family present, will begin prior to the funeral at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, also at the church. There will be a luncheon immediately following the funeral in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce following the luncheon.
Reed died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Osmond General Hospital.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2021
The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Chick was born on June 20, 1927, in Pierce to Edwin E. and Verne C. (Frey) Reed. He attended Pierce Public Schools graduating in 1946. He was an outstanding athlete and was offered a basketball scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska, but he declined as he did not want to attend any more “school.” He was also offered the chance by the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs to report to their minor league teams as a pitcher, but in those days you had to pay your own way, and his family did not have the funds available to allow him to go. He worked at German’s Grocery store and the Council Oak Grocery store in Pierce beginning when he was 13 years old.
Chick and Dolores (Dee) Henderson were united in marriage on Nov. 10, 1948 in Hood River, Ore. Chick worked for the Safeway Grocery store there. They moved to Osmond in 1949, being “recruited” by Cap Theisen to open “Chick’s Grocery” and to pitch baseball for the local Osmond amateur team. Chick, along with nine other local businessmen, formed a corporation that was responsible for bringing many businesses to town including, Big John Manufacturing, Osmond Locker, two dentists, a doctor a barber and the bowling alley. Chick was a great promoter for the community of Osmond. After running “Chick’s Grocery” for 43½ years, Chick and Dee retired and they spent several years enjoying their lake cabin. Chick spent his retirement making bird houses (over 6,400) and giving them to people, Christmas outdoor decorating, and having a productive and amazing garden (especially growing yellow tomatoes for his “acid reflux” friends).
Chick was a member of the Osmond United Methodist Church where he served on several committees and was a trustee, past member of the Osmond Genera Hospital Board, Venture Resources and the Osmond Tree Board. He was also a lifetime New York Yankee baseball fan.
Survivors included his wife Dolores of 72 years, a son Robin (Dona) Reed of Pierce and a daughter Rae Ann (Wayne) Brantley of Aurora, Colo.; six grandchildren Tahnee Reed of Winter Park, Fla., Connor (Jordan) Reed of West Des Moines, Iowa, Timaree (fiancé Ryne Kludt) Reed of Sioux Falls, S.D., Zach (Kelly) Streeter of Aurora, Colo., Brennen Streeter of Champaign, Ill., and Taylor (Steven) Turecek of Minden; and great-grandchildren Samantha, Quinn, Henley, Hadley and Luke.
Chick was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, sisters Ruth Avakian, LaVonne Record, and brothers Robert and Donald, and grandson Bo Edwin Reed.
Rick and Cheryl Higgins will sing “In the Garden” and “Have Thine Own Way, Lord” with Charlotte Kiichler accompanying.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Streeter, Brennen Streeter, Connor Reed, Walt Aschoff, Rod Eisenhauer, Kelly Hodson, Rick Sirek and Doug Kettelsen.
