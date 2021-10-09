NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Vernon Mihulka died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.