Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vernon Mihulka died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joseph Armitage

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Daniel Vritiska

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.

Theresa Stratman

WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.

Robert Gude

O’NEILL — Services for Robert “Bob” Gude, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Gloria Doffin

HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Gloria Doffin died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in rural Hoskins.

Gerald McNally

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Leonard Potts died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

