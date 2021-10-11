NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Vernon Mihulka died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2021
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Home for Funeral’s website.
Vern was born on July 8, 1932, at Schuyler, the son of Joe and Lillian (Vanicek) Mihulka. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a resident of the Norfolk Veterans’ Home.
On May 22, 1954, Vern married Evelyn Reznicek.
Vern was a salesman for Mutual of Omaha for almost 60 years. He was very active in various organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Norfolk Jaycees. He received the “Service to Mankind” award from the Norfolk Sertoma Club. He was a Scout Master and manager for the Crimson Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps.
Vern was an avid supporter of and loved going to Norfolk Catholic athletic activities, watching his grandchildren participate and for many years after.
Vern is survived by daughters, Deb (Dave) Gall and Dawne (Kevin) Miller, all of Norfolk; a son, Doug Mihulka (Maritza) of Sarasota, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Mihulka of Braford, Ontario, Canada; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Sharon (Richard) Hoelscher of Howells.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Evelyn; sons Daniel and David; and sisters Geraldine Mihulka and Elaine Emanual.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation or to family designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.