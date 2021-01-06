CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1934-2021
Services will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Faith United Church Facebook page.
Vernon Eugene McManigal was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Creighton to Gifford and Blanche McManigal. He graduated from Center High School. Vern served in the U.S. Army from May 14, 1957, to Feb. 28, 1959.
He was united in marriage to Charlotte Peed on Nov. 25, 1959, at Niobrara. Four boys were born to them: Mark, Todd, Doug and Brian.
Vern and Charlotte lived in Niobrara after they were first married and then moved to a small farm near Monowi to start farming. After a few years, they moved to rural Lindy to continue farming and milking a large herd of cows.
Vern enjoyed farming, helping neighbors, working with his boys and raising his family.
Vern served as a board member at Niobrara Community Schools and later as a board member for Creighton Community Schools. In the late 1970s, Vern and Charlotte sold the farm and bought the bar and cafe in Center, where they served the Center community and Knox County area for 17 years.
Vern and Charlotte were known for their wonderful hospitality and delicious food they served in the cafe. They retired in Center and enjoyed spending time with family and the community.
Vern never missed his boys’ games and school activities and was always there supporting them and cheering them on. He loved to take his boys fishing when chores were done and was also known for having a green thumb.
Vern enjoyed taking care of his beautiful lawn and flowers and was also an avid Cornhusker fan.
Vern was a member of the Lutheran Church of Lindy and attended services at the Center U.C.C. Church in Center and always enjoyed singing hymns.
Vern and Charlotte celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25, 2019.
Survivors include his sons, Mark and Joan of Leavenworth, Kan., Todd and Alisha of Center, Doug and Jodi of Creighton and Brian and Debra of Chambers. He was extremely proud of and blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vern has three surviving siblings: brother Richard (June) McManigal of Center and sisters Joan (Ray) Sivers of Norfolk and Virginia Buerman of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Charlotte on Dec. 27, 2019; his parents, Gifford and Blanche; his brothers, Gifford Jr. “Bub,” William “Bill,” Phillip, Maurice “Jack;” and sisters, Geraldine Holan, Lucille Bartling and Betty Suhr.