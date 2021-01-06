You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1934-2021

Services will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Faith United Church Facebook page.

Vernon Eugene McManigal was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Creighton to Gifford and Blanche McManigal. He graduated from Center High School. Vern served in the U.S. Army from May 14, 1957, to Feb. 28, 1959.

He was united in marriage to Charlotte Peed on Nov. 25, 1959, at Niobrara. Four boys were born to them: Mark, Todd, Doug and Brian.

Vern and Charlotte lived in Niobrara after they were first married and then moved to a small farm near Monowi to start farming. After a few years, they moved to rural Lindy to continue farming and milking a large herd of cows.

Vern enjoyed farming, helping neighbors, working with his boys and raising his family.

Vern served as a board member at Niobrara Community Schools and later as a board member for Creighton Community Schools. In the late 1970s, Vern and Charlotte sold the farm and bought the bar and cafe in Center, where they served the Center community and Knox County area for 17 years.

Vern and Charlotte were known for their wonderful hospitality and delicious food they served in the cafe. They retired in Center and enjoyed spending time with family and the community.

Vern never missed his boys’ games and school activities and was always there supporting them and cheering them on. He loved to take his boys fishing when chores were done and was also known for having a green thumb.

Vern enjoyed taking care of his beautiful lawn and flowers and was also an avid Cornhusker fan.

Vern was a member of the Lutheran Church of Lindy and attended services at the Center U.C.C. Church in Center and always enjoyed singing hymns.

Vern and Charlotte celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25, 2019.

Survivors include his sons, Mark and Joan of Leavenworth, Kan., Todd and Alisha of Center, Doug and Jodi of Creighton and Brian and Debra of Chambers. He was extremely proud of and blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vern has three surviving siblings: brother Richard (June) McManigal of Center and sisters Joan (Ray) Sivers of Norfolk and Virginia Buerman of Creighton.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Charlotte on Dec. 27, 2019; his parents, Gifford and Blanche; his brothers, Gifford Jr. “Bub,” William “Bill,” Phillip, Maurice “Jack;” and sisters, Geraldine Holan, Lucille Bartling and Betty Suhr.

Tags

In other news

Robert Kalvelage

Robert Kalvelage

BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Aliya Acuña

Aliya Acuña

NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Merle Liewer

Merle Liewer

ATKINSON — Services for Merle Liewer, 75, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Steube

Donald Steube

PLATTSMOUTH — Private memorial services for Donald D. “Don” Steube, 80, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Yolan Zimmerman

Yolan Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Jesse Lewis

Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edwin Kucera

Edwin Kucera

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara