Vernon Love

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon P. Love, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Love died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Gary J. Pavel, 75, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln.
WISNER — Services for LaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, 83, rural Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Terry L. Greger, 74, Central City, formerly of Stuart and Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Luz V. Collado, 70, Norfolk, will be at a later date in New York, where burial also will take place.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Geary, 67, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
LINDSAY — Services for James J. “Jim” Beller, 88, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Lindsay with military rites by Rotherham American Legion Post 261 of Lindsay, Army…
STANTON — Memorial services for Barbara Wittgow, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
