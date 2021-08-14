Vernon Love

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon P. “Vern” Love, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Love died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2021
Vern was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Madison, the son of Art and Rose (Klawonn) Love.
He married Margaret Reinhart on Aug. 9, 1951, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The couple lived in the Madison and Norfolk area, where Vern was known by many as a salesman in the area, selling for Walnut Grove Feed, Shaffer Pontiac and Beller and Backes.
Vern started out farming south of Madison, prior to being in sales, and retired with Marge in Norfolk afterward, where the couple currently resided.
Vern enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, spending time with family, playing cards and games, attending his grandchildren’s events and activities, driving the E.S.U. bus for Madison Public Schools and spending hours on woodworking projects. He served four years in the National Guard.
Survivors include his spouse, Marge, with whom he just shared their 70th anniversary; his children, Connie (Dan) Geary of Norfolk, Bob (Maria) Love of Akron, Iowa, Marcia (Rick) Field of Madison, Jim (Holly) Love of Grand Island, Gary (Cathy) Love of Norfolk, Deb (Dan) Massey of Yankton; 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Joan Boeder of Omaha and Sandy Reinhart of Norfolk; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Delila Rose; brother Eugene “Bud” Love; brothers-in-law Art Reinhart, Albert Reinhart Jr. and Jack Boeder; sister-in-law Ellen Love; and grandson Jeremy Love.
The service will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
