RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Vernon Loberg died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1933-2022
Vernon Edward was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Randolph to Reynold Edward and Catherine Odelia (Hosch) Loberg. He spent his first 21 years in Carroll, attended School District 103 for eight years and then attended the Carroll School and graduated from Laurel. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 as a helicopter mechanic.
On June 2, 1955, Vernon married Beverly Gubbels at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Vernon farmed and was a truck driver for Dawson Transport of Magnet. In retirement, Vernon and Bev operated the Lucky 13 Bar & Grill for 11 years, and Vernon served as a bus driver for the Randolph Public Schools for 25 years.
Vernon was a man of great work ethic, and he rarely had time for hobbies. He did enjoy hunting and in his later years enjoyed puzzle books, watching birds and golfers out his window, watching polka and rodeos on television.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Julie) Loberg of Randolph, Loren (Tammi) Loberg of Norfolk, Verlene (Jerry) Synovec of Randolph, Keith (Diane) Loberg of Randolph, Daryl (Julie) Loberg of North Bend, Merlin (Angie) Loberg of Omaha, Arlyn Loberg of Randolph, Darin (Jackie) Loberg of Randolph, Steve (Wendy) Loberg of Omaha, and Jason (Sara) Loberg of Omaha; daughter-in-law Julie Loberg of Randolph; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother Harold (Janice) Loberg of Carroll; sisters Esther (Jerry) Weidner of Lincoln and Betty (Ray) Bloomquist of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Lorna Loberg of Wayne and Caroline Loberg of Laurel; nieces; nephews and cousins.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; children Lester, Dale and Vanessa; and brothers Ray and Mel Loberg.
Vernon’s pallbearers will be Emily Sims, Morgan Kirkpatrick, Josh Loberg, Nick Synovec, Jessica Schmale, Zachary Loberg, Jacob Loberg, Dylan Loberg, Cassidy Loberg and Shelby Loberg. His honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaRee Gubbels will be the organist, and Randy Borst will be the cantor.
