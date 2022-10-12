RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Vernon Loberg died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Home for Funerals in Randolph is in charge of arrangements