Vernon Konken

CROFTON — Vernon D. Konken, 89, Hartington, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

1931-2020

Services and burial are tentatively planned for his 90th birthday on June 10, 2021, pending improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow family and friends to gather safely. A graveside service and interment will be in Crofton beside his spouse, Arlis.

Vernon Duane Konken was born on June 10, 1931, to John Carl and Selma (Wittler) Konken at home on the family farm northeast of Coleridge. He attended country school through the eighth grade and worked as a farmhand and mechanic throughout his life.

Vernon married Arlis Mifflin of Bloomfield in Yankton on April 29, 1966. From this union, four children were born. The family resided on a farm west of Coleridge until 1969, when they moved to Neligh for Vernon’s work. They remained in Neligh throughout the 1970s until moving to Hartington in 1981.

Vernon is survived by his sister, Gladys Pedersen of Hartington; sisters-in-law Helen Mifflin of Bloomfield, Viola Weatherwax of Coleridge, Delores Konken of Hartington and Loretta Hahn of Coleridge: his sons, (CW3-Ret.) Kevin (Dean) Konken of London, England, Curtis (Jeanette) Konken of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Korey (Chrissy) Konken of Atlantic, Iowa; his son-in-law, Brian (Lisa) Beltz of Norfolk; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by spouse, Arlis; daughter Lisa; brothers Marvin, Norman, Elmer, Clarence, Wendell and Gerald; and sister Lorna Vedder.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren: Kenneth Beltz, April Beltz, Johnathen Konken, Alex Konken, Zachery Konken, Carson Konken, Keagan Konken, Cayden Konken and Cohen Konken.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

