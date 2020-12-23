Vernon Konken

CROFTON — Vernon D. Konken, 89, Hartington, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
1931-2020
Services and burial are tentatively planned for his 90th birthday on June 10, 2021, pending improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow family and friends to gather safely. A graveside service and interment will be in Crofton beside his spouse, Arlis.
Vernon Duane Konken was born on June 10, 1931, to John Carl and Selma (Wittler) Konken at home on the family farm northeast of Coleridge. He attended country school through the eighth grade and worked as a farmhand and mechanic throughout his life.
Vernon married Arlis Mifflin of Bloomfield in Yankton on April 29, 1966. From this union, four children were born. The family resided on a farm west of Coleridge until 1969, when they moved to Neligh for Vernon’s work. They remained in Neligh throughout the 1970s until moving to Hartington in 1981.
Vernon is survived by his sister, Gladys Pedersen of Hartington; sisters-in-law Helen Mifflin of Bloomfield, Viola Weatherwax of Coleridge, Delores Konken of Hartington and Loretta Hahn of Coleridge: his sons, (CW3-Ret.) Kevin (Dean) Konken of London, England, Curtis (Jeanette) Konken of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Korey (Chrissy) Konken of Atlantic, Iowa; his son-in-law, Brian (Lisa) Beltz of Norfolk; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by spouse, Arlis; daughter Lisa; brothers Marvin, Norman, Elmer, Clarence, Wendell and Gerald; and sister Lorna Vedder.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren: Kenneth Beltz, April Beltz, Johnathen Konken, Alex Konken, Zachery Konken, Carson Konken, Keagan Konken, Cayden Konken and Cohen Konken.