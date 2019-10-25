Services for Vernon Knapp, 74, Concordia, Mo., formerly of Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia. The Rev. Michael Pottschmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia.
Memorials may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia or Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk.
1944-2019
Vernon Knapp went home to Jesus on Oct. 24, 2019.
Vernon was born on Dec. 6, 1944, to Otto A. and Mildred V. (Mueller) Knapp in Norfolk and baptized and confirmed in his faith at Green Garden Lutheran Church in rural Madison.
After graduating from Madison High School in 1963, he went on to study secondary business education, attending Norfolk Junior College and Kearney State College, graduating in 1968. After graduation, Vernon taught and coached for 10 years. Vernon then farmed and sold seed corn and feed.
In August 1966, Vernon wed his high school sweetheart, Barbara J. Werkmeister, and went on to be blessed with two children, Garrett and Marta, and five grandchildren.
Vernon spent his retirement going to his grandchildren’s activities, playing cards, visiting with friends and participating in Thursday morning Men’s Bible Study.
Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those blessed to know him.
Vernon was very active in the church, holding several offices at Immanuel Lutheran in Tilden and led the Older Adult Ministry at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Concordia, Mo. He joyfully served on the board of directors during the formation of Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk.
Vernon is survived by his spouse, Barbara; their children, Garrett (Maria) Knapp and Marta (Monte) Pitsch; grandchildren, Cole (Faith) Knapp, Gavan Knapp, Madison Pitsch, Malaina Pitsch and Maggie Pitsch; a sister-in-law, Donna Knapp; a sister, Sharon Wright; his stepbrothers, Stuart (Diana) Hollman and Tom (Deb) Hollman; and several nieces and nephews.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; stepmother Lorene Knapp; and brother Otto Knapp.
