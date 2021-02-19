You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon Hofmann

Vernon Hofmann

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

1930-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Vernon was born on May 20, 1930, rural Norfolk, to George and Laura (Mecke) Hofmann. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948.

He married Gaynel (Volk) Hofmann on April 22, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. After marriage, Vernon and Gaynel lived in Norfolk, and he farmed in Norfolk, Pierce and Cuming County.

In December 1956, the family moved to Colfax, Wis., where he worked as a hired hand until later farming on his own. In 1966 Vernon worked at The Farmer’s Store in Bloomer, Wis. Vernon was also a part-time volunteer EMT, drove school bus and worked at Rock Funeral Home in Bloomer.

In September 1974, the couple and son Daniel moved back to a farm in rural Norfolk.

Vernon went to work at Lynn and Al’s and later Lynn and Son’s. Vernon then worked for Gillette Dairy in Norfolk as an area and local route driver and also worked in production at Gillette until he retired in 1993.

Vernon drove school bus for Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek Public Schools as a route driver and for their school activities.

Vernon enjoyed playing cards and traveling. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and held numerous church offices throughout his life.

Survivors include his spouse, Gaynel Hofmann of Norfolk; his children, Richard (Cindy) Hofmann of Bloomer, Gerald (Linda) Hofmann of Tabor, S.D., Cheryl (Jim) Bohl of Bloomer; son Daniel (Suzanne) Hofmann of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters Delores Freudenburg of Madison and DeLene Freudenburg of Madison; many nieces and nephews and foreign exchange student, Hans Leipoldt of the Netherlands.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Laura; a sister, Marion Hofmann; and three brothers-in-law, Ervin Freudenburg, Harlan Freudenburg and Gilbert Meierhenry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Christ Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Earl Workman

Earl Workman

NORFOLK — Services for Earl J. “Jim” Workman, 50, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jeremy Kauth

Jeremy Kauth

A celebration of life for Jeremy Kauth, 35, formerly of Osmond, will begin at 3 p.m. at Saturday, June 19, at Mary’s/the American Legion in Plainview. Joan Alexander will officiate.

Caryll Karges

Caryll Karges

ALBION — Memorial services for Caryll M. Karges, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

John Rudloff

John Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…

Mary Jones

Mary Jones

SPENCER — Memorial services for Mary Jones, 98, Spencer, will be at a later date.

Franklin Wagner

Franklin Wagner

WAHOO — Memorial services for Franklin T. “Frank” Wagner, 59, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo.

Vera Bensen

Vera Bensen

HARTINGTON — Services for Vera Bensen of Newcastle are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence in Newcastle.

Vernon Hofmann

Vernon Hofmann

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Rita Ring

Rita Ring

ELGIN — Services for Rita J. Ring, 90, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara