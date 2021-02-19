Vernon Hofmann

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service.
He died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
1930-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Vernon was born on May 20, 1930, rural Norfolk, to George and Laura (Mecke) Hofmann. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948.
He married Gaynel (Volk) Hofmann on April 22, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. After marriage, Vernon and Gaynel lived in Norfolk, and he farmed in Norfolk, Pierce and Cuming County.
In December 1956, the family moved to Colfax, Wis., where he worked as a hired hand until later farming on his own. In 1966 Vernon worked at The Farmer’s Store in Bloomer, Wis. Vernon was also a part-time volunteer EMT, drove school bus and worked at Rock Funeral Home in Bloomer.
In September 1974, the couple and son Daniel moved back to a farm in rural Norfolk.
Vernon went to work at Lynn and Al’s and later Lynn and Son’s. Vernon then worked for Gillette Dairy in Norfolk as an area and local route driver and also worked in production at Gillette until he retired in 1993.
Vernon drove school bus for Lutheran High Northeast and Battle Creek Public Schools as a route driver and for their school activities.
Vernon enjoyed playing cards and traveling. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and held numerous church offices throughout his life.
Survivors include his spouse, Gaynel Hofmann of Norfolk; his children, Richard (Cindy) Hofmann of Bloomer, Gerald (Linda) Hofmann of Tabor, S.D., Cheryl (Jim) Bohl of Bloomer; son Daniel (Suzanne) Hofmann of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters Delores Freudenburg of Madison and DeLene Freudenburg of Madison; many nieces and nephews and foreign exchange student, Hans Leipoldt of the Netherlands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Laura; a sister, Marion Hofmann; and three brothers-in-law, Ervin Freudenburg, Harlan Freudenburg and Gilbert Meierhenry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Christ Lutheran Church or Lutheran High Northeast.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.