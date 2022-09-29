Services for Vernon L. Hilkemann, 84, formerly of Randolph, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cutler O’Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Vernon Hilkemann died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Atlantic, Iowa.
Memorials are suggested to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha.
1938-2022
Vernon LeRoy Hilkemann was born March 24, 1938, in Randolph to the late Erwin and Elsie (Walmsey) Hilkemann.
He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Schultze on Oct. 30, 1960.
Vernon was a farmer in the Randolph area and worked at Michael Foods. He enjoyed caring for animals, attending auctions and sharing his treasures and finds, whether they were animals or items. His last years he enjoyed salvaging.
Vernon was a member of Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha and enjoyed family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary Ellen on Feb. 21, 2022, and a granddaughter, Sara Ingram.
Vernon is survived by a daughter, Lori Ingram of Lincoln; a son, Jason (Debra) Hilkemann, of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Samantha Adams, David Ingram, Ross (Sydney) Hilkemann and Paige (Nick) Lutjens; great-grandchildren Michael, Ashton, Kaitlyn, Miles and Kendall; a sister Judy (Daryl) McFadden, and a brother, Jim Hilkemann, both of Randolph.