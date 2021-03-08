Vernon Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, American Legion Post 113 of Randolph, U.S. Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2021
Vernon Aloysius Gubbels was welcomed by the Lord into heaven on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in Randolph.
His spirit lives on through his spouse; his eight children; 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; and extended family of relation and friends. Vernon was a loving spouse, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.
He was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Randolph, the son of Aloysius and Clara (Thieman) Gubbels. He attended St. Frances Parochial School and a 1954 graduate of St. Frances Catholic High School in Randolph.
On March 9, 1955, Vernon was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years in Texas and Louisiana. He received an honorable discharge on March 8, 1957.
On June 16, 1958, Vernon married Sharon von Rentzell at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. The couple lived in Council Bluffs until October, then they moved to begin farming. Vernon continued farming until he retired in 2001. In 2002, he drove truck for Allen Burbach at Tri County Feed & Grain in Randolph until 2007, when he started trucking for Brad Bargstadt on and off until 2012. In 2010, he also began work for Randolph Farm Supply employed there until 2014.
Vernon was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, where he also served on the church board and as a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 5143. He also served on board of directors of Randolph Senior Center and delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a member of American Legion Post 113 of Randolph and served on the military honor guard for many years.
He enjoyed going for drives to check on Nordhues Farms and von Rentzell farms, as well as past neighbors and friends in the farming communities of Randolph and Osmond. His favorite pastimes include fishing and golfing.
Vernon especially enjoyed visits from his eight children, his grandkids, as well as his extended family and friends.
Survivors include his spouse of 62 years, Sharon Gubbels of Randolph; eight children, Teresa (Rick) Virgil of Weston, Tami (Larry) Wilhelm of Lincoln, Lori Olson of Randolph, Dan Gubbels of Lincoln, Tim (Marci) Gubbels of Waverly, Brad (Michelle) Gubbels of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Becky (Doug) Nordhues of McLean and Lisa (Mike) Herda of Cheyenne, Wyo.; two sisters, Marian (Jerry) Wingert of Osmond and Norma (Phil) Leu of Elkhorn; four sisters-in-law, Nancy von Rentzell of Osmond, Diane von Rentzell of Oklahoma City, Okla., Sheryl von Rentzell of Osmond and Sharise (Sid) Engel of Omaha; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Clara Gubbels; a brother-in-law, Gary von Rentzell; a son-in-law, Vernon Olson; and a great-grandson, Zayden Wichman.
Music will be provided by organist Joan Thies and cantor Marty Thies. Pallbearers will be Vernon’s grandsons: Luke Virgil, Craig Lenhoff, Andrew Olson, Owen Gubbels, Derek Gubbels, Mason Nordhues, Devin Herda, Jake Virgil, Aaron Olson, Rylan Gubbels and Michael Herda.
Services are to be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net or Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.