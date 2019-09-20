WISNER — Services for Vernie Sievers, 100, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
LaVern Ellen Sievers was born on Jan. 2, 1919, near Beemer, to William and Anne (Toelle) Blumer. She was baptized on Feb. 2, 1919, and later confirmed on Jan. 1, 1932, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Beemer. Vernie attended Beemer Public School and graduated from Beemer High School in 1936.
On July 3, 1939, she was united in marriage to Alvin Sievers in Omaha. After their marriage, the couple lived in Wisner and Fremont before moving to a farm near Pender in 1959. In 1982, they moved into West Point.
Vernie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in West Point and was active in its ladies aid. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, sewing, crocheting and was an avid reader.
Survivors include a daughter, Jerri and Dave Fullner of Wisner and family Terri and Craig Uden and children Blair and Jon Caraway (children Gabrielle, Parker and Meredith), Andrew and Nicollete Uden (children Asher, Rosie and Oliver), Rick and Cori Fullner (children Reid, Cole and Cade); a daughter, Judy Hendren of Waterloo, Iowa, and family Greg and Linda Hendren and son Kyle.
Vernie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a son, Jim; her brothers, Marvin Blumer and Leonard Blumer; a sister Evelyn Gardner; and a son-in-law, Lyle Hendren.