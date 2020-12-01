Verner Madsen

LAUREL — Graveside services for Verner M. Madsen, 88, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Laurel American Legion Post 4504 and Post 54.
He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1932-2020
Verner Maynard Madsen was born on Aug. 20, 1932, in Dixon County to Chris and Inger (Mikkelsen) Madsen. Verner and his family moved several times in Dixon and Cedar counties when he was younger. He attended country school and then moved to Wyoming for work.
Verner was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954.
On July 2, 1955, Verner married LaVonne Krei at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. He worked for several different places throughout his life, including Laurel Sand & Gravel, Tri-County Co-op, Holmquist Elevator and as a Kent Feed dealer.
Verner was a member of the United Methodist Church in Laurel, and he held several offices there.
He was also a member of the Laurel American Legion and a past member of the Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, fishing, watching Nebraska football, spending time with his family and the steak fry with his group of friends.
Verner is survived by his spouse of 65 years, LaVonne Madsen of Laurel; his daughters, Lesa Kathol of South Sioux City and Janelle (Jeff) Cameron of Frederick, Md.; his sons, Dan Madsen of Laurel and Paul (Jean) Madsen of Saginaw, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Yvonne Grimmus of Sibley, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Sam Young of Chambers; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael on July 3, 1976; his brothers, Jens, Martin and Fred; and his sisters, Katherine, Rose, Pauline and Leona.