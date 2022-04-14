WAUSA — Services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Vernal Wilbeck died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Hermann W.H. Lindner, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Stanley E. Acklie, 72, Norfolk, will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign W…
O’NEILL — Services for Lois Carroll, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Eric W. Schellpeper, 32, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in the Wyuka Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kelly Lambley died Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence in Madison.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
CHAMBERS — Services for Rich Sunderman, 89, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites provided by the Chambers’ American Legion Post 320.
WAYNE — Services for Hermann H.W. Lindner, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Hermann Lindner died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home in Wayne.