WAUSA — Memorial services for Vernal Wilbeck, 91, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with private burial at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Vernal Wilbeck died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2022
The service will be livestreamed on First Trinity Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Almighty God created the life of Vernal Hildegard Peters on June 16, 1930. She was born to Wilhelm and Emma (Krohn) Peters, the youngest of six children. Vernal was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa and attended Wausa Public School, graduating in May 1948. She worked as a waitress at both Wausa Cafes and for her dad at his electrical store.
God blessed Vernal by giving her Willis Wilbeck as her spouse. On a snowy day, they were united into marriage in Osmond at the Lutheran parsonage on Feb. 28, 1949. After a honeymoon in Little Rock, Ark., they moved to their farm 2 miles west of Pleasant Valley. Willis and Vernal remained on the farm for 42 years before retiring in 1991 to Wausa. They were blessed with three children: Timothy, James and Beverley.
Vernal was a homemaker and very involved in the farming operation. Willis and Vernal became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church after their marriage, where she was actively involved in the ladies aid group. She enjoyed bowling, music, dancing, playing cards, gardening, embroidering and doing puzzles that upon completion, were framed and gifted to her family.
Vernal collected cookbooks and was an awesome cook. Family birthday parties included her clam dip, dinner rolls and a popcorn cake. She also collected jewelry and clothes, creating color-coordinated outfits for her and Willis.
Vernal received her crown of life on April 13, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Bloomfield at the age of 91 years. We thank you, God, for giving us so many wonderful happy years with her. Faith assures us of love’s eternity. Mom, this is not “Good-Bye,” just a gentle “Ta Ta For Now.” We hold you in our memories with deep love.
Vernal is survived by her children, Tim (Kathleen) Wilbeck of Exeter, Jim (Jane) Wilbeck of Hartington and Beverley (Craig) Vanness of Wausa; grandchildren Kelley (Al) Meyers, Travis Wilbeck, Chad (Kris) Vanness, Curtis (Kay) Vanness, Anne (Curt) Stratman, Terri Jo (Travis) Mlady, Kendra (Marty) Schmidt, Macy Bloomquist (friend Kyle) and Michael Joy (fiancée Nickole); 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Florence Peters; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Willis, her beloved spouse of 71 years; her parents, Wilhelm and Emma Peters; in-laws Christian and Julia (Bahnsen) Wilbeck; sisters Dorothy (Norris) Gillilan, Opal (Lyle) Schultz and Vinona (Eugene) McGarrity; brothers Wilbur (Doris) Peters and Albur Peters; in-laws John (Elsie) Wilbeck, George (Anna) Wilbeck, Fred (Gertrude) Wilbeck, Anna (John) Oakason, Emma (Sike) Peterson and Elizabeth (Elmer) Gatzemeyer; and great-grandson Vaughn Stratman.