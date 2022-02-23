NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2022
Verna A. Honcik, daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Pickhinke) Gall, was born July 22, 1931, at Howells. She graduated from high school in Howells.
On Aug. 24, 1950, Verna was united in marriage to Robert Honcik at Howells. They were blessed with seven children: Judy, Carol, Kathy, Rob, Randy, Jim and Cindy.
Verna and Robert lived in Norfolk most of their life. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was active in the ladies aid and altar guild.
Verna is survived by her children, Judy (Joe) Lovett, Carol (Larry) Winter, Kathy (Roger) Kahny, Randy (Sarah) Honcik and Cindy (Bruce) Stange; daughters-in-law Shellee Honcik and Kim Honcik; 19 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Robert; sons Rob Honcik and Jim Honcik; two brothers; and two sisters.