NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
In other news
NELIGH — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
BASSETT — Edwin R. Brown Sr., 89, Bassett, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Rock County Hospital in Bassett. No services will be conducted as per his wishes. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is assisting with arrangements.
Keith Leonard Emerson Sr., 71, passed away at his home with his spouse by his side on Jan. 30, 2022.
OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln and Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marion Meisinger, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marion Meisinger died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.
NORFOLK — Services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Andrew Mann died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
ATKINSON — Services for Adelene V. Laetsch, 83, Atkinson, formerly of Amelia, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.