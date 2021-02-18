Verna Broberg

O’NEILL — Services for Verna A. Broberg, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Health measures will be followed, and masks are required for the service and visitation.
She died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon International for Bible Distribution; PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.