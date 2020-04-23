COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Verna Appleman

AINSWORTH — Private family graveside services for Verna R. Appleman, 86, of Johnstown will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Limited public visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. With complying with Direct Health Measures no more than 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.

She died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home near Johnstown.

Larry Schelm

AINSWORTH — Private family inurnment for Larry W. Schelm, 76, of Ainsworth will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Elmer Retzlaff

NORFOLK — Services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Jane Livingston

Jane Livingston

Private graveside services for Jane F. Brunson Livingston, 55, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, S.D.

Peggy Foltz

Peggy Foltz

NORFOLK — Visitation for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Thomas Pofahl

ELGIN — Private services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, will be Friday, April 24, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A public celebration of life will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.

Karen Weinrich

Karen Elizabeth Weinrich passed away on April 16, 2020, at the age of 71.

John Wenner

ATKINSON — Private graveside services for John Wenner, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Memorial services will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.

Mark Risinger

NORFOLK — Services for Mark Risinger, 63, Hadar, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

