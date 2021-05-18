Verlyn Lind

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Verlyn “Butch” Lind, 65, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
He died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1955-2021
Butch was born May 31, 1955, in Yankton, to Merlyn and Laura (Jorgensen) Lind. He grew up in Wausa and graduated from Wausa High School.
On May 14, 1988, Butch married Shirley Pojar at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with three children, Cody, Carrie and Colby. The couple later divorced.
Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting and cutting wood. He worked as a truck driver for Porter Construction.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Lind of Wausa; son Cody Lind of Norfolk; daughter Carrie Ashley and son-in-law Tim Ashley of Mabank, Texas; son Colby Lind and daughter-in-law Katie Lind of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Trenton and Torrin Ashley; siblings Arils Kumm, Twila Mazer, Kevin Lind, Marlene Lind and Jeff Lind; former wife Shirley Lind; and nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his father, Merlyn. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.