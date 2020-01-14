WAUSA — Services for Verlene Gunderson, 91, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2020
Verlene Helen (Fuerhoff) Gunderson was born on Feb. 5, 1928, to Ernest and Selma (Loewe) Fuerhoff in West Point. She attended grade school a mile from their farm home.
After moving to Beemer, Verlene finished school and graduated valedictorian in 1945. She furthered her education at the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln for one year and then went to work at Bankers Life Insurance and the YMCA.
In 1948, she attended Wayne State College in Wayne, graduating in 1951 with a degree in business and home economics. She later received her master’s degree in counseling.
On May 27, 1951, Verlene married her college sweetheart, Gerald Gunderson, in Beemer. They were blessed with three children: Jean Brooks (Gordon) of Hot Springs, S.D., Gary Gunderson (Denise) of Neligh and Jane Wilbeck (James) of Hartington.
Their first two years of marriage were spent teaching in Arlington. In 1953, they moved to Wausa, where they took teaching jobs and spent the rest of their married life.
Verlene taught one year of home economics before becoming a homemaker and substitute teacher. She was very involved in the Wausa community and attended Thabor Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the WELCA group.
She has left behind her three children and their families, Jean and Gordon Brooks, Gary and Denise Gunderson and Jane and James Wilbeck; nine grandchildren, Travis (Chardai) Wilbeck, Kendra (Marty) Schmidt, Terri (Travis) Mlady, Gordon (Sarah) Brooks, Macy Bloomquist, Tiffany (Scott) Arens, Nicholas (Johanna) Brooks, Patrick Brooks and Travis (Ashley) Gunderson; 22 great-grandchildren, Aliciana (Owen) Swinney, Gabriella Fowler, Breianne Malecha, Abigail Brooks, Madelynn Brooks, Isaac Schmidt, Kaitlyn Brooks, Madyson Mlady, Jillian Brooks, Arianna Schmidt, Payton Arens, Kennedy Mlady, Nicholas Brooks Jr., Teagan Arens, Bailey Mlady, Lofton Gunderson, Harper Arens, I’la Wilbeck, Baylor Gunderson, Bentley Mlady and Boston Gunderson; a sister-in-law, Jan Gunderson; her nephews, Robert Gunderson and family and Ty and Jill Fuerhoff and family; a niece, Jill and Mark Oman and family; and the family of the late Chris Robertson.
Verlene was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerald Gunderson; her parents, Ernest and Selma Fuerhoff; her stepmother, Emma (Wentt) Fuerhoff; her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Jo Fuerhoff; her parents-in-law, Magnus and Eleanor Gunderson; her stepfather, Leo Millie; her brother, Lyle Gunderson; her sister-in-law, Ruby Gunderson; and a niece, Chris Robertson.